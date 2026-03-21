Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Shares Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.97 and last traded at $35.96. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.8497.

Uni-Select Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.96.

Uni-Select Company Profile

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Uni-Select Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada; and distribution of automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts in the United Kingdom. It operates distribution centers and corporate stores under the BUMPER TO BUMPER, AUTO PARTS PLUS, and FINISHMASTER names.

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