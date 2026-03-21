Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Purchases 31,390 Shares of CACI International, Inc. $CACI

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in shares of CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 1,494.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,390 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in CACI International were worth $16,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CACI International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CACI International by 595.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in CACI International by 6,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in CACI International by 24,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.06, for a total value of $1,230,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,949,120.86. This represents a 7.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.30, for a total transaction of $132,726.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,812.40. The trade was a 8.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CACI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CACI International from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Truist Financial set a $800.00 price target on CACI International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $683.00 to $721.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.18.

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CACI International Price Performance

NYSE CACI opened at $606.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $610.35 and its 200 day moving average is $569.59. CACI International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.77 and a fifty-two week high of $683.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.60.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The information technology services provider reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.40. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 5.77%.The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. CACI International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-28.920 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CACI International, Inc. will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Profile

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc is a leading provider of information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, with a primary focus on defense, intelligence, homeland security and federal civilian agencies. The company delivers advanced technology and domain expertise to support mission-critical operations, offering capabilities in areas such as data analytics, cyber security, network integration, enterprise IT modernization and logistics support. By integrating software, hardware and professional services, CACI helps clients enhance situational awareness, improve decision making and maintain critical infrastructure resilience.

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, CACI has evolved from a small consulting operation into a global enterprise.

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