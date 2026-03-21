TruWealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

TruWealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,688 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 1.8% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $37,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 671.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000.

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Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM stock opened at $239.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.81. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $262.23.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

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