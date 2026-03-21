TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 16,645 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF $VUSB

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 282,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $14,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 97,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS VUSB opened at $49.67 on Friday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average of $49.88.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

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