TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $6.76 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

TruWealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,199 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 116.4% during the third quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,903.1% in the third quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.44.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.