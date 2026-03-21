TrueWealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,451 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Melius Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $421.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE:HII opened at $408.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $421.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.42 and a 12 month high of $460.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, EVP Eric D. Chewning sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total transaction of $736,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,949 shares in the company, valued at $844,774.56. This represents a 46.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.45, for a total transaction of $1,858,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 20,360 shares in the company, valued at $8,601,082. This represents a 17.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company’s products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman’s shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

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