TrueWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 15,235 Shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF $OALC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares during the period. OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF in the third quarter worth $139,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Plan A Wealth LLC purchased a new position in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF during the third quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $417,000.

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OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Stock Down 1.6%

NYSEARCA:OALC opened at $34.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.36. OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $36.82. The stock has a market cap of $189.35 million, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.93.

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Announces Dividend

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $0.2152 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 60.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

(Free Report)

The OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (OALC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap companies screened and selected for its value-based philosophy and fundamental evaluation. The fund seeks capital appreciation. OALC was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by Oneascent.

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