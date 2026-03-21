TrueWealth Advisors LLC Buys 273,741 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 156.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,741 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $20,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period.

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Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.31.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

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