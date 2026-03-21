TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.65 and last traded at $38.75. 4,335 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 5,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.20.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Stock Down 1.1%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.75.

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TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a $1.3196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 325.0%.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (DECZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DECZ was launched on Nov 30, 2020 and is managed by TrueShares.

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