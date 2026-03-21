TrueFi (TRU) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.73 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $7.53 million and $2.73 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70,728.92 or 1.00113892 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,449,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,435,338,064 tokens. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,449,999,998.20467224 with 1,435,338,064.34599224 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.00531235 USD and is down -3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $3,059,366.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

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