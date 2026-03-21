Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Price Target Raised to GBX 190 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 180 to GBX 190 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BBOX has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Shore Capital Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 212.80.

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Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance

LON:BBOX opened at GBX 146.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 163.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 152.71. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 121.90 and a 52-week high of GBX 174. The company has a market cap of £3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.65.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 8.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Tritax Big Box REIT had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 111.98%. Equities analysts predict that Tritax Big Box REIT will post 8.9700057 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alastair Hughes sold 76,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153, for a total transaction of £117,477.99. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

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Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development. The Company focuses on well-located, modern logistics assets, typically let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

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