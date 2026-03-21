Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Freedom Capital

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Freedom Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

TMQ has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Cormark raised Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trilogy Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.38.

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Trilogy Metals Price Performance

Trilogy Metals stock opened at C$4.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$771.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 5.25. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of C$1.59 and a 1 year high of C$15.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.97.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trilogy Metals news, insider Olav Langelaar purchased 6,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,840.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 17,000 shares in the company, valued at C$78,880. This trade represents a 54.55% increase in their position. Company insiders own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

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Trilogy Metals Inc is a metal exploration and development company which holds a 50 percent interest in Ambler Metals LLC, which has a 100 percent interest in the UKMP in northwestern Alaska. On December 19, 2019, South32 Limited, a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”) deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization.

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