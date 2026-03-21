Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $50.59 and last traded at $50.5870, with a volume of 59157 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.87.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

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Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 97.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.70.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 7.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

About Tourmaline Oil

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Tourmaline Oil is a Canadian energy company engaged principally in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil. The company focuses on upstream activities across multiple resource plays, targeting conventional and unconventional reservoirs with the aim of delivering stable production and reserves growth. In addition to well drilling and completion, Tourmaline develops associated surface facilities and infrastructure needed to gather, process and market its production.

Production from Tourmaline is weighted toward natural gas and associated liquids, and the company emphasizes operational efficiency and capital discipline in its development programs.

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