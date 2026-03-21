Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Shares Down 5.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.5968 and last traded at $0.5980. 334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6301.

Top Glove Co. Bhd. Stock Down 20.4%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55.

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About Top Glove Co. Bhd.

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Top Glove Co Bhd., founded in 1991 and headquartered in Klang, Malaysia, is among the world’s leading manufacturers of disposable gloves. Originally established to meet growing domestic demand, the company has expanded its operations over three decades to serve a global customer base. Its shares are listed on Bursa Malaysia, and its American depositary receipts trade under the symbol TGLVY on the OTC Markets.

The company’s core business is the design, production and marketing of a broad range of protective gloves, including latex, nitrile, vinyl and surgical-grade products.

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