Toncoin (TON) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.09 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00001776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $3.09 billion and approximately $98.61 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00009687 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00004542 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000137 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,157,395,088 coins and its circulating supply is 2,459,508,467 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency. Toncoin has a current supply of 5,157,355,561.42035027 with 2,459,469,849.3565915 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.25260404 USD and is up 3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 862 active market(s) with $119,175,300.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

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