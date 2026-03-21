THORChain Trading 4.2% Lower This Week (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, THORChain has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $148.49 million and $10.31 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,728.92 or 1.00113892 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
THORChain Coin Profile
THORChain was first traded on May 5th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 424,731,423 coins and its circulating supply is 351,093,149 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchainofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official message board is blog.thorchain.org.
Buying and Selling THORChain
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.
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