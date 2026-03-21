Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Veritas upgraded Teck Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. TD Securities cut Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Teck Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th.

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Trillium Acquisition Corp is a capital pool company.

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