Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 40.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,606 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,814,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $417,434,000 after purchasing an additional 104,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. Evercore upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.86.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $235.03 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $268.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.27. The stock has a market cap of $139.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 29.12%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.12%.

Union Pacific News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI upgraded UNP from “in-line” to “outperform” and set a $262 price target, signaling upside versus current levels and helping lift investor sentiment. Evercore Upgrade Article

Evercore ISI upgraded UNP from “in-line” to “outperform” and set a $262 price target, signaling upside versus current levels and helping lift investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Legislation (S.3993) proposed to expand apprenticeship support for veterans could widen the skilled labor pool for rail operators like Union Pacific over time, a structural tailwind for operations and maintenance staffing. Apprenticeship Bill Article

Legislation (S.3993) proposed to expand apprenticeship support for veterans could widen the skilled labor pool for rail operators like Union Pacific over time, a structural tailwind for operations and maintenance staffing. Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlets (Zacks/Yahoo) are highlighting UNP as an attractive dividend stock, which can support demand from income-focused investors and provide a valuation floor during periods of operational volatility. Dividend Coverage Article

Multiple outlets (Zacks/Yahoo) are highlighting UNP as an attractive dividend stock, which can support demand from income-focused investors and provide a valuation floor during periods of operational volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Union Pacific presented at the JPMorgan Industrials Conference — investor slides and management commentary can provide clarity on network performance and cost plans but are already partly priced in. JPMorgan Presentation

Union Pacific presented at the JPMorgan Industrials Conference — investor slides and management commentary can provide clarity on network performance and cost plans but are already partly priced in. Neutral Sentiment: Recent roundup pieces and analyst-call coverage (Yahoo Finance) are keeping UNP in the newsflow; useful for retail attention but less likely to drive a sustained directional move alone. Analyst Calls Video

Recent roundup pieces and analyst-call coverage (Yahoo Finance) are keeping UNP in the newsflow; useful for retail attention but less likely to drive a sustained directional move alone. Negative Sentiment: The Surface Transportation Board has requested additional detailed information on the Union Pacific–Norfolk Southern merger, increasing regulatory risk and potential delay/conditions that could weigh on strategic benefits from the deal. STB Merger Scrutiny Article

The Surface Transportation Board has requested additional detailed information on the Union Pacific–Norfolk Southern merger, increasing regulatory risk and potential delay/conditions that could weigh on strategic benefits from the deal. Negative Sentiment: Zacks and other analyst notes point to near-term volume pressure and softer revenue trends, which explain caution among some investors despite strong margins and dividends. Zacks Analyst Blog

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.