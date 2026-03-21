TCP Asset Management LLC Acquires 31,557 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 392,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,557 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $23,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 184,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 343,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,564,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Petix & Botte Co boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 237,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period.

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First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.00. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.14.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.191 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

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