Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.0909.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSHA shares. UBS Group set a $11.00 price target on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $11.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

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Trending Headlines about Taysha Gene Therapies

Positive Sentiment: Q4 2025 results topped expectations — reported EPS of ~$-0.087 vs. consensus ~$-0.096 and revenue of $5.49M well above estimates; management highlighted momentum on programs and financial results. Earnings Call Transcript (InsiderMonkey)

Q4 2025 results topped expectations — reported EPS of ~$-0.087 vs. consensus ~$-0.096 and revenue of $5.49M well above estimates; management highlighted momentum on programs and financial results. Positive Sentiment: TSHA‑102 pivotal trial enrollment advancing and company says it’s on track to complete dosing in Q2 2026 with a 2026 BLA submission path — a clear clinical catalyst for future value. BLA Submission Path (MSN)

TSHA‑102 pivotal trial enrollment advancing and company says it’s on track to complete dosing in Q2 2026 with a 2026 BLA submission path — a clear clinical catalyst for future value. Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism picked up — Needham raised its price target to $12 (buy) and Chardan reaffirmed a $12 buy target, signaling sizable upside from current levels and likely contributing to increased attention. Analyst Coverage (Benzinga)

Analyst optimism picked up — Needham raised its price target to $12 (buy) and Chardan reaffirmed a $12 buy target, signaling sizable upside from current levels and likely contributing to increased attention. Positive Sentiment: Company highlighted a strong cash position on the earnings call, which supports ongoing pivotal enrollment and development activity. Earnings Highlights (Yahoo Finance)

Company highlighted a strong cash position on the earnings call, which supports ongoing pivotal enrollment and development activity. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings/management commentary and call transcripts are available from multiple outlets for investors who want the full details and Q&A. Transcript (Seeking Alpha)

Full earnings/management commentary and call transcripts are available from multiple outlets for investors who want the full details and Q&A. Negative Sentiment: Company remains unprofitable with a very negative net margin and negative return on equity; development risk and cash burn remain material risks until regulatory milestones or commercialization are achieved. Full Results & Corporate Update (GlobeNewswire)

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Down 3.5%

Here are the key news stories impacting Taysha Gene Therapies this week:

TSHA opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.02. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a current ratio of 10.48.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,144.97% and a negative return on equity of 62.55%. The business had revenue of $5.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Taysha Gene Therapies

In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 23,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $109,943.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,443,786 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,853.46. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean P. Nolan sold 41,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,908,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,407,064.77. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 598,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,188 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 4,105.3% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,313,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,825,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068,479 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 13,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $11,178,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1,042.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,148,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $20,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc (NASDAQ: TSHA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. Using a proprietary adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company engineers novel capsids and regulatory elements to optimize delivery and expression of therapeutic genes. Its pipeline features lead programs such as TSHA-102 for GM2 gangliosidoses (Tay–Sachs and Sandhoff diseases), TSHA-101 for GM1 gangliosidosis and TSHA-103 for aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, alongside earlier-stage candidates targeting other life-threatening pediatric CNS disorders.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Taysha Gene Therapies completed its initial public offering in May 2021.

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