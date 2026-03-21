Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Sells 17,364 Shares of Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,364 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Roblox were worth $8,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 7.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,697,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,182,000 after buying an additional 115,096 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Roblox by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 329,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,617,000 after buying an additional 246,652 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. Triglav Investments D.O.O. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,186,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Roblox by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,915 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $3,836,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 394,322 shares in the company, valued at $25,212,948.68. This represents a 13.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total value of $577,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 256,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,170,521.60. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 636,248 shares of company stock worth $46,013,542 in the last 90 days. 12.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Price Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $57.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 1.62. Roblox Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $150.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 304.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RBLX

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

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