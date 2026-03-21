Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,920 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $11,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 82.3% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at $34,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $146.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $167.19. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.64%.Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $134.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Expeditors International of Washington

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company’s core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

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