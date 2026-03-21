Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Purchases 6,570 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,459 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Boeing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in Boeing by 5.4% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 921 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.6% during the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 1,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.9% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 586 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. New Street Research set a $257.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $224.20 per share, with a total value of $499,966.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,430 shares in the company, valued at $993,206. The trade was a 101.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total transaction of $1,528,606.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,825.86. The trade was a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 21,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,687 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Trading Down 3.0%

BA opened at $195.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.35. The company has a market capitalization of $153.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.07 and a beta of 1.14. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $10.32. The firm had revenue of $23.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.90) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Further Reading

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