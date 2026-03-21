Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Purchases 29,398 Shares of Brookfield Corporation $BN

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,398 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $12,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 507.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brookfield in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Brookfield from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brookfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brookfield in a report on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.59.

Brookfield Stock Performance

NYSE:BN opened at $38.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a PE ratio of 77.54 and a beta of 1.58. Brookfield Corporation has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $49.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield’s services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

Further Reading

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