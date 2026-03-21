Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Has $9.64 Million Stock Position in Edison International $EIX

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,018 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $9,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 169.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 124,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 78,531 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Edison International by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 51,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 18,381 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Edison International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,695,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,984,000 after buying an additional 28,586 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 17,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

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Edison International Trading Down 3.1%

NYSE:EIX opened at $69.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Edison International has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $75.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.81.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.34%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 6.250-6.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Edison International from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Edison International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $79.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edison International

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE’s integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company’s operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company’s activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

Further Reading

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