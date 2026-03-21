Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Buys 20,331 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,331 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $12,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.8% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Marvell Technology Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $87.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.27. The stock has a market cap of $76.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.97. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $102.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,427.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research lowered Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Melius Research raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.24.

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About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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