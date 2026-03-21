Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 33.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,545 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $10,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 90.4% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $35,000. BOKF NA raised its position in NRG Energy by 3,714.3% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 1,970.6% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other NRG Energy news, VP Brian Curci sold 46,976 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $7,461,667.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 46,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,588.92. The trade was a 50.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce Chung sold 12,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $1,938,682.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 79,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,254.32. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 177,556 shares of company stock valued at $28,333,696 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NRG. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Evercore started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.43.

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NRG Energy Trading Down 9.6%

Shares of NRG stock opened at $145.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.93. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.57 and a twelve month high of $189.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.92.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 2.81%.NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.22%.

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG’s generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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