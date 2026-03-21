Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) Stock Price Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.77 and last traded at $24.84. 48,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 118,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.18. The company has a market cap of $448.01 million, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.55.

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Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0903 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 36.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,478,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 27,617 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 461,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,510,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (HEGD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides hedged exposure to US large-cap companies using ETFs and options. HEGD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Swan.

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