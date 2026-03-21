Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) Stock Price Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.77 and last traded at $24.84. 48,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 118,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.
Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.18. The company has a market cap of $448.01 million, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.55.
Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0903 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 36.0%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF
The Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (HEGD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides hedged exposure to US large-cap companies using ETFs and options. HEGD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Swan.
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