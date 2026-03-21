Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.2990, with a volume of 15760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Studio City Ih in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Studio City Ih Stock Down 12.9%

Studio City Ih Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $484.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of -0.05.

(Get Free Report)

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC) is a Cayman Islands–incorporated company that develops, owns and operates the Studio City integrated resort on the Cotai Strip in Macau. The business is principally engaged in gaming and non-gaming operations, including hotel accommodations, retail concessions, food and beverage outlets, live entertainment and themed attractions. Studio City is designed to cater to both mass-market and premium gaming customers while also appealing to family and leisure travelers through its entertainment and retail offerings.

The centerpiece of the company’s portfolio is the Studio City resort, which opened in October 2015 and features two landmark hotel towers, more than 1,600 guest rooms and suites, over 160,000 square feet of retail space, a range of dining concepts and convention facilities.

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