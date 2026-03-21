Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRN. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 28th.

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Stride Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Stride

Stride stock opened at $85.06 on Friday. Stride has a 12-month low of $60.61 and a 12-month high of $171.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Stride during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Stride by 78.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

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Stride, Inc (NYSE:LRN) is a technology-driven education company that designs and delivers online learning solutions for students and adult learners. Through long-term partnerships with state-authorized public school districts, Stride operates virtual academies that serve K-12 students across the United States. The company’s blended-learning model combines digital curriculum, live teaching support and data analytics to personalize instruction and monitor student progress.

In addition to its K-12 offerings, Stride provides a portfolio of career and workforce readiness programs under its Stride Career Prep division.

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