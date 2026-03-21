Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (BATS:GLDB) Trading Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (BATS:GLDB – Get Free Report) were down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.40 and last traded at $22.93. Approximately 2,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 21,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.

Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF Trading Down 2.7%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.44.

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Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0462 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.

Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF Company Profile

The Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (GLDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Gold Backed Bond index. The fund tracks an index that provides broad exposure to USD-denominated investment grade corporate bonds while using near term gold futures to potentially hedge inflation risk. GLDB was launched on May 17, 2021 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

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