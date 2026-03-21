Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Trading Down 8% – Here’s What Happened

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.26. Approximately 1,296,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 739,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

Steppe Gold Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$280.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.89.

Steppe Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steppe Gold Ltd is a precious metals exploration and development company focused on opportunities in Mongolia. The company’s projects include the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo Project (ATO Project) and Uudam Khundii property in Mongolia.

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