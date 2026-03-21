StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Stock Price Down 15.8% – Time to Sell?

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF – Get Free Report) fell 15.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.7180 and last traded at $0.7180. 87,572 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23,253% from the average session volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8528.

StarHub Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87.

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StarHub Company Profile

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StarHub Ltd is a Singapore-based telecommunications and digital services provider offering a diverse portfolio of connectivity and multimedia solutions. As one of the city-state’s leading telcos, StarHub delivers mobile voice and data services, high-speed broadband Internet, pay-television and fixed network offerings to both consumer and enterprise customers. The company operates under a full-suite model, integrating next-generation network technologies to support evolving digital needs.

In the consumer segment, StarHub provides 4G and 5G mobile plans, fibre broadband packages and an array of entertainment services including on-demand video streaming, pay-TV channels and integrated smart-home applications.

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