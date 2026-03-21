St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Takes Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CocaCola by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,885,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,464,464,000 after buying an additional 1,443,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,858,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,083,296,000 after acquiring an additional 923,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter valued at $3,846,270,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 15.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,094,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,051,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after purchasing an additional 770,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 99,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $7,996,723.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 410,550 shares in the company, valued at $33,016,431. This represents a 19.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $2,284,228.65. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 892,925 shares of company stock valued at $70,254,796 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

More CocaCola News

CocaCola Trading Down 1.0%

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola stock opened at $74.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.25. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.41 and its 200 day moving average is $71.63.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.CocaCola’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

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About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

See Also

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