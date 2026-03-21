Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS Shares Sold by TCP Asset Management LLC

TCP Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 539,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,947 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises 3.0% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $17,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 192,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 51,243 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $883,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 129.2% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 70,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 27,355 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 597,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 43,296 shares in the last quarter.

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Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $42.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.40.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report).

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