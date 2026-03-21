SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Holdings Lowered by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $36,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.9%

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $98.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.65 and a 52-week high of $109.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.17.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

Further Reading

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