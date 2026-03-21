SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW Shares Bought by Puff Wealth Management LLC

Puff Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Puff Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Puff Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average of $44.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

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