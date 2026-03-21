SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF $QUS Shares Acquired by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up about 1.9% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $10,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUS. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 519,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

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SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

QUS opened at $170.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.82. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $137.58 and a 1 year high of $181.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

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