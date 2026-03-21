SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,549 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $12,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 541,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,395,000 after acquiring an additional 28,037 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,732 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 23,109 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 436,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 29.1% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 3.0%

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $89.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.79. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $109.74.

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(Free Report)

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

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