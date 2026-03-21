SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN Stock Position Raised by Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,491 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises about 0.6% of Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc owned about 0.15% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $9,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,282,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,876 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,806,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,980 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $24,994,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $21,222,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 270.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 459,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after buying an additional 335,829 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN opened at $40.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average of $41.08. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $41.67.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.2277 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

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