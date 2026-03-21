Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.42.

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Southwest Airlines Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.91. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $55.11.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000- EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $25,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

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Southwest Airlines Co is a U.S.-based low-cost carrier that operates a point-to-point domestic and near-international airline network. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company primarily flies Boeing 737 aircraft and offers no-frills, single-class service designed to keep fares competitive. Southwest’s operating model emphasizes high aircraft utilization, quick turnaround times and an open seating policy, allowing customers to board and select seats on a first-come, first-served basis.

Founded in 1967 by Herb Kelleher and Rollin King as Air Southwest Company, Southwest began commercial service in 1971, initially connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

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