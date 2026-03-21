Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2026

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVYGet Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.74 and last traded at $26.90. Approximately 421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.94.

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 83.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th.

Institutional Trading of Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVYFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Sound Equity Income ETF (DIVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed, narrow portfolio, of US large- and mid-cap stocks, fundamentally selected for capital appreciation and dividend yield. DIVY was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by Tidal.

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