Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.74 and last traded at $26.90. Approximately 421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.94.

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.74.

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Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 83.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th.

Institutional Trading of Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF ( NYSEARCA:DIVY Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

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The Sound Equity Income ETF (DIVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed, narrow portfolio, of US large- and mid-cap stocks, fundamentally selected for capital appreciation and dividend yield. DIVY was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by Tidal.

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