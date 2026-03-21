Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.74 and last traded at $26.90. Approximately 421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.94.
Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.74.
Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 83.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th.
Institutional Trading of Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF
Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF Company Profile
The Sound Equity Income ETF (DIVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed, narrow portfolio, of US large- and mid-cap stocks, fundamentally selected for capital appreciation and dividend yield. DIVY was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by Tidal.
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