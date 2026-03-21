Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Sells $523,565.24 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 2,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $523,565.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 496,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,977,757.68. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Tuesday, March 10th, Christian Kleinerman sold 550 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $100,342.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,650,100.00.

On Monday, February 2nd, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total value of $1,970,900.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.90, for a total value of $2,199,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Christian Kleinerman sold 4,755 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total value of $1,066,546.50.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $168.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 1.16. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.10 and a 1 year high of $280.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 48.50% and a negative net margin of 28.43%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,095,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,790,000 after buying an additional 1,448,094 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,603,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Snowflake by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,887,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,120,000 after acquiring an additional 94,293 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 5,277,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,749,000 after acquiring an additional 116,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Snowflake by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,951,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,045,000 after acquiring an additional 652,485 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Snowflake

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SNOW. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Snowflake from $268.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Snowflake from $285.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.