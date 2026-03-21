Significant Wealth Partners LLC Sells 8,203 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $IONS

Significant Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,203 shares during the quarter. Ionis Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.6% of Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 198.4% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Shannon L. Devers sold 44,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $3,760,450.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,389.52. This trade represents a 71.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 215,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $15,569,475.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 92,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,721,036.80. The trade was a 69.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,030,070 shares of company stock worth $80,079,769. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IONS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.58 and a 200-day moving average of $75.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 0.31. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.18). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 68.82% and a negative net margin of 40.36%.The company had revenue of $203.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapies designed to modulate gene expression. The company’s proprietary antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) technology enables the selective binding of short synthetic strands of nucleic acids to messenger RNA (mRNA), thereby inhibiting or altering the production of disease-causing proteins. Ionis’ pipeline spans a range of therapeutic areas, including neurological disorders, cardiovascular conditions, metabolic diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Since its founding in 1989 by Dr.

Further Reading

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