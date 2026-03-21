Significant Wealth Partners LLC Invests $5.55 Million in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF $GPIQ

Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 104,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,549,000. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF makes up 6.2% of Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPIQ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $164,000.

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Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

GPIQ opened at $49.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.37. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $38.13 and a one year high of $54.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4527 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Free Report).

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