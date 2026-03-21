Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $390.00 to $376.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sherwin-Williams traded as low as $308.05 and last traded at $305.9850, with a volume of 1256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $312.12.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.21.

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Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total value of $1,069,872.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,717.50. This trade represents a 35.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total value of $915,913.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,101.15. This represents a 20.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Cornerstone Planning LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $2,435,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 106,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Demming Financial Services Corp ADV bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $1,063,000. Finally, Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 65.26%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.16%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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