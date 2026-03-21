Serina Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:SER) Insider Randall Moreadith Sells 39,000 Shares of Stock

Serina Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SER – Get Free Report) insider Randall Moreadith sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Randall Moreadith also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, February 2nd, Randall Moreadith sold 6,500 shares of Serina Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $19,695.00.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Randall Moreadith sold 6,500 shares of Serina Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $23,205.00.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Randall Moreadith sold 2,500 shares of Serina Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $7,375.00.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Randall Moreadith sold 2,000 shares of Serina Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.

Serina Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Serina Therapeutics stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. Serina Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08.

Serina Therapeutics Company Profile

Serina Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops drugs to treat neurological diseases and pain. Its lead product candidate is SER 252, a POZ conjugate for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. The company also develops SER 227 for long-acting pain relief; SER 214 to treat Parkinson’s disease; and SER 228 for the treatment of epilepsy. In addition, it develops POZ technology in lipid nanoparticle delivered ribonucleic acid vaccines for infectious diseases. Serina Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Huntsville, Alabama.

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