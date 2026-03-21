Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Stock Price Down 8.8% – What’s Next?

Seabridge Gold, Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) shares fell 8.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.58 and last traded at $24.6270. 849,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,153,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SA shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Zacks Research raised Seabridge Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their price target on Seabridge Gold from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Stock Down 1.7%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seabridge Gold

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SA. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 210.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,178,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,170 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 7,382,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,195,000 after purchasing an additional 39,651 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 12.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,071,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,184,000 after buying an additional 339,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,371,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,305,000 after buying an additional 1,074,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,182,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,712,000 after buying an additional 51,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.