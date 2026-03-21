SEA (NYSE:SE) Director David Ma Sells 72,435 Shares of Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) Director David Ma sold 72,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total value of $6,184,500.30. Following the sale, the director owned 1,453,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,090,608.96. The trade was a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SEA Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE:SE opened at $78.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $199.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.12.

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SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.28). SEA had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.93%.The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about SEA

Positive Sentiment: One market piece highlights global e-commerce names trading at bargain prices, a narrative that could attract value-seeking buyers to Sea if investors view current levels as an entry opportunity. Article Title

One market piece highlights global e-commerce names trading at bargain prices, a narrative that could attract value-seeking buyers to Sea if investors view current levels as an entry opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarterly results remain mixed — Sea reported revenue beat but an EPS miss earlier in March (revenue growth strong, margins improving but earnings below consensus), leaving investor sentiment divided between growth potential and near-term profitability concerns. MarketBeat SE profile

Recent quarterly results remain mixed — Sea reported revenue beat but an EPS miss earlier in March (revenue growth strong, margins improving but earnings below consensus), leaving investor sentiment divided between growth potential and near-term profitability concerns. Negative Sentiment: Director David Y. Ma sold 72,435 shares (~$6.18M at ~$85.38), reducing his stake ~4.75% — a large block sale that can pressure the stock or signal liquidity-taking by insiders. SEC filing

Director David Y. Ma sold 72,435 shares (~$6.18M at ~$85.38), reducing his stake ~4.75% — a large block sale that can pressure the stock or signal liquidity-taking by insiders. Negative Sentiment: COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares (~$851,700 at ~$85.17), trimming his holding by ~11.1% — another sizable insider sale that markets often view unfavorably. SEC filing

COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares (~$851,700 at ~$85.17), trimming his holding by ~11.1% — another sizable insider sale that markets often view unfavorably. Negative Sentiment: Smaller insider sales were also reported: Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares and Jingye Chen sold 800 shares in mid‑March — incremental but contributory to the overall insider selling narrative. Yanjun Wang SEC filing Jingye Chen SEC filing

Smaller insider sales were also reported: Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares and Jingye Chen sold 800 shares in mid‑March — incremental but contributory to the overall insider selling narrative. Negative Sentiment: Recent market coverage notes consecutive daily drops in Sea’s share price (articles from Yahoo Finance and Zacks highlight larger declines than the broader market), reflecting short‑term selling pressure and reduced investor confidence. Yahoo Finance article Zacks article

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

Here are the key news stories impacting SEA this week:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in SEA by 2,860.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 148 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in SEA by 114.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 199 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its position in SEA by 539.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 307 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on SEA from $226.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price target on SEA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SE

SEA Company Profile

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Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea’s digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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