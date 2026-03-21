Scott Oaksmith Sells 600 Shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) CFO Scott Oaksmith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $60,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,214.25. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:CHH opened at $97.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.04 and a 52 week high of $136.45.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $390.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.26 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 541.07%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.920-7.140 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,682,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,147,000 after purchasing an additional 95,736 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CHH shares. Truist Financial set a $126.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Choice Hotels International from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $111.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Choice Hotels International

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc is a hospitality franchisor specializing in the development and support of lodging brands across the economy, midscale and upscale segments. Through a network of franchisees, Choice Hotels supplies proprietary reservation and distribution systems, comprehensive marketing programs, and operational support services. The company’s core activities include brand management, franchise development, and technology-driven revenue optimization tools designed to enhance guest acquisition and retention for its partners.

Founded in 1939 as Quality Courts United, the company rebranded to Choice Hotels International in 1982 to reflect its expanding brand portfolio and global ambitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.